Sumter County deputies searching for missing 61-year-old with traumatic brain injury

Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help finding 61-year-old Millard Gene Hunter.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man who suffers from a “traumatic brain injury”.

Officials say 61-year-old Millard Gene Hunter walked away from his home on Tarleton Road around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Hunter’s wife told deputies he suffers from a “traumatic brain injury” and can experience states of confusion and memory loss.

He was last seen walking near Fish and Racoon Road wearing gray pants and a blue/green shirt.

Anyone who sees Hunter is asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000, or submit a tip for a reward to CrimeStoppers at p3tips.com.

