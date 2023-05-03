Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia presents Crescent Cafe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are inching closer to the Taste of Black Columbia next weekend and today WIS is talking about a restaurant from right down the road.

In the Soda City Live kitchen today Chef and business owner Jessica Carswell of Crescent Cafe by The Food Academy showed off what people will be missing if they do not attend the Taste of Black Columbia.

For tickets to experience food and culture on Friday, May 12, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.