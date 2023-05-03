SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia presents Crescent Cafe

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are inching closer to the Taste of Black Columbia next weekend and today WIS is talking about a restaurant from right down the road.

In the Soda City Live kitchen today Chef and business owner Jessica Carswell of Crescent Cafe by The Food Academy showed off what people will be missing if they do not attend the Taste of Black Columbia.

For tickets to experience food and culture on Friday, May 12, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

Soda City Live: Mother's Day picnic and paint gathering
Soda City Live: Mother’s Day - luxury picnic experience
Soda City Live: Midlands Gives Day
Soda City Live: Midlands Gives Day
Soda City Live: Mother's Day beauty facial
Soda City Live: Mother’s Day beauty facial
Soda City Live: Mother's Day gift idea - update her skincare
Soda City Live: Mother’s Day Skin Care