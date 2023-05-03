SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Senator Tim Scott to make major announcement at a Charleston college

Tim Scott will make his announcement at Charleston Southern University.
Tim Scott will make his announcement at Charleston Southern University.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Tim Scott is returning to make a major announcement at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University on May 22.

A press release read the Charleston native will make the announcement during a Faith in American Town Hall at the school.

Scott graduated from Charleston Southern University in 1988, and tickets for the event will be available in the coming days.

Three weeks ago, Scott launched an exploratory Committee for the President of the United States while continuing his Faith in American tour events in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington County woman convicted of murder and armed robbery, sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Lexington County Woman convicted of 2018 murder and armed robbery
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

Gavin Smith won the 2023 Lexington council special election.
Gavin Smith wins Lexington Council special election seat
Data shows one in seven kids in South Carolina is not properly nourished.
Advocates urge lawmakers to enact ban on ‘meal shaming’ in S.C. schools
Push to boost access to healthy school meals
Push to boost access to healthy school meals
Moms gather at the State House
South Carolina moms gather at State House, urge lawmakers to crack down on fentanyl