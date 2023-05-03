Senator Tim Scott to make major announcement at a Charleston college

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Tim Scott is returning to make a major announcement at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University on May 22.

A press release read the Charleston native will make the announcement during a Faith in American Town Hall at the school.

Scott graduated from Charleston Southern University in 1988, and tickets for the event will be available in the coming days.

Three weeks ago, Scott launched an exploratory Committee for the President of the United States while continuing his Faith in American tour events in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.