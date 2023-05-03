SkyView
Richland County sheriff holds press conference regarding Meadowlake Park shooting

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is holding a press conference with an update on the Meadowlake Park shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 29.

So far two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the two teenagers who were arrested after the shooting — 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly — are already back out on the streets after making bond. Lott added this was Kelly’s third time in less than a month being out on bond in connection to a gun offense.

The victims of the shooting range in age from 16 to 20 years old, RCSD stated.

Deputies said nine of the victims were shot, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School, while a 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

The press conference can also be seen here.

