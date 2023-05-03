COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five law enforcement officers from around the state were inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

Three of the officers were shot and killed in the line of duty, one died from complications from COVID-19, and one died from a medical emergency during a training exercise.

Two of the officers inducted are Corporal Roy A. “Drew” Barr, Jr. of the Cayce Police Department and Master Police Officer Tyrell A. Owens-Riley of the Columbia Police Department.

Midlands officers inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame (SC Department of Public Safety)

Corporal Drew Barr was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022, while responding to a domestic violence call.

Master Police Officer Tyrell A. Owens-Riley suffered a medical emergency during a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment.

“This ceremony marks a time where we can come together with the families and departments of our fallen officers and remember them for the heroes they are,” said SCDPS (SC Department of Public Safety) Director Robert G. Woods, IV.

The ceremony brought the total number of South Carolina officers honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 423.

“As we formally induct each of these officers into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, we are reminded of their selfless dedication and their courage in the face of danger. I am humbled by their honor and their sacrifice,” said Woods.

To view the complete program from today’s ceremony, click here.

