SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Lexington County woman convicted of murder and armed robbery, sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Lexington County Woman convicted of 2018 murder and armed robbery
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Guns seized, three arrested by Columbia Police
Columbia police investigation leads to guns seized and three arrests
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta