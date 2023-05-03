SkyView
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed

By Maggie Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick will lose her job after she gave bond to an 18-year-old suspect arrested after the Meadlowlake mass shooting, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Derrick will not be reappointed to her position as a magistrate court judge after she gave Ty’Quan Kelly a $10,000 bond after the sheriff said he was seen with another man dumping a weapon from a car while speeding away from Meadowlake Park with headlights off.

Nine people were shot and two others were injured in the shooting that happened during an after-prom party on April 29. At least four high schooler students were among those injured.

Saturday was the third time since March that Kelly had been given bond after being brought in to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on weapons charges. He was already given a $50,000 bond by Derrick after being arrested on April 16, according to court records.

An arrest warrant from that date alleges he held a pistol up to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her while she called 911 asking for help. When deputies arrived, they searched Kelly’s home and found a modified automatic gun buried under his clothes.

Kelly is back in prison on Wednesday afternoon after a judge ordered his bond to be revoked.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

