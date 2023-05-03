‘It’s scary, but it’s exciting’: S.C. family shares journey to adoption

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are nearly 4,000 kids currently in foster care in the state of South Carolina, and roughly a third have been in the state’s care for more than two years.

May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. The goal is to recognize families and professionals who help children find permanent homes.

John and Lacey Hines grew their family through adoption.

“The saying, ‘You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone,’ really is true,” Lacey recalled the moments she and John decided to adopt. “When we got married, John and I didn’t think we wanted children at all. Then, we had a miscarriage. We could not grow our family in a traditional way, so we explored the idea of foster care and adoption because that’s what we felt God calling us to do.”

The Hines began the process to get licensed to foster and adopt through the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

It’s a process that Dawn Barton, the director of permanency in SCDSS said requires work and time. Barton said there are several steps all potential adoptive parents need to complete to get licensed.

“There’s a pre-service training. It’s a 14-hour pre-service training. You have to have all your criminal background checks: there’s FBI, SLED, sex offender registry,” Barton said.

In addition to the 14-hour training and background checks, Barton said families also need multiple references and a medical exam. Also, anyone with pets or other kids in their home needs to show proof of vaccinations.

Then, they can start the process of a home study, which Barton said is completed by a certified investigator and essentially is a picture of a person’s life story and why they want to adopt.

“It’s an extensive process. I mean, these are our children who have had to experience the foster care system, and have had an incredible amount of trauma, and we want to make sure that we have done our due diligence by trying to match them with the best possible family,” Barton said.

The Hines said it took them about a year to complete the licensing process, and they fostered a few different children before they were called to the hospital about their son, Levi.

“I picked him up and I looked at John and said, ‘Our lives are never going to be the same.’ I don’t know how I knew that, but I did,” Lacey recalled.

Since Levi’s adoption, the Hines also adopted 3-year-old Annabelle and 5-year-old Dottie May.

The Hines adopted their children as infants. However, Barton said the need is for adoptive families for older children.

“Our tween and teen population, I would say these children and youth, who tend to linger in foster care, and may or may not successfully find permanency, or anywhere from 12 to 17-year-old age range. The majority of the 166 legally free and waiting children that we have today are in that age range,” Barton said.

Barton said one of the most important things for potential adoptive parents is to be patient and understanding.

“They’re expecting that family to give up on them. They are absolutely expecting them to give up on them as early as possible. They may begin to experience some behaviors you’ve never seen before, and it’s because they want to make sure you’re in it forever. Because they’ve never experienced that during their time in foster care,” Barton said.

Barton added some children, who grew up in the foster care system, never find a permanent home.

“As much as it aches every bone in my body to say it, a lot of them end up homeless, some of them end up in our criminal system, a variety of things,” Barton said.

While the road to building a family through love might not be easy, the destination makes it worth every step.

“It’s scary, but it’s exciting and wonderful, and you’ll never regret it,” Lacey said.

