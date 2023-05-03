Gavin Smith wins Lexington Council special election seat

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington has elected a new council member during its special election.

Gavin James Smith won a seat on the council with 607 votes on May 2.

Other candidates on the ballot were Edwin Gerace with 429 votes, Constance C. Fleming with 343 votes, and Matthew Graham with 136 votes.

There was also one write-in candidate.

The special election came after Councilman Steve Baker resigned in February and was only open to residents who lived in the city limits.

