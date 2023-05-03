SkyView
Former S.C. Supreme Court justice to deliver address at Midlands Tech Commencement

In this Women's History month, we highlight former S.C. Supreme Court justice Kaye Hearn
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Retired S.C. Supreme Court Justice Kaye Hearn will be the commencement speaker at this year’s Midlands Technical College commencement.

Former Justice Hearn will also receive an honorary associate degree in humane letters.

She was elected as the second woman to the highest court in South Carolina in May 2009.

Previously she was a member of the South Carolina Court of Appeals for 15 years and served as its chief judge for ten years.

Prior to her election to the Court of Appeals in 1995, she served as a family court judge.

The spring 2023 commencement ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at Colonial Life Arena at 7:00 p.m.

