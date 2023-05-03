FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dryness hangs on towards the end of the work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got sunshine yet again for today with a breezy afternoon ahead. Wind gusts will fall though, compared to yesterday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Winds stay breezy during another sunny afternoon, but max gusts should at most get to around 30mph, if not just below.

A Lake Wind Advisory stays in effect until today at 6 pm.

Temperatures will stay below average again today and tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Isolated showers look to be around for the Midlands into Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds with an evening shower.

A stray shower could linger into Sunday, but the day should be mostly dry with highs trending to the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy hump day everyone! Sunny & windy conditions continue for our Wednesday afternoon with most highs in the lower-mid 70s.

A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for today with max gusts up to 30 mph possible this afternoon as well.

Mainly sunny skies will remain in place all the way through Thursday as high pressure holds up for us. Winds finally die down tomorrow too.

We warm up slightly for Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs back into the mid-70s. Thursday morning could see lows closer to 40 degrees for many.

The next chance for isolated showers looks to arrive into Saturday morning, following increasing Friday clouds with a stray evening shower there.

A stray shower could linger into Sunday, but the day should be mostly dry with highs trending to the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny with a breeze out of the NW that could still gust close to 30 mph this afternoon. Highs only around 72-73 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds into the day with a shower possible into the evening. Highs to the upper 70s.

Saturday: Isolated showers with some breaks of sun here and there. Highs in the upper mid-70s.

Sunday: Limited sun peeking through clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

