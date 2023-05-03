Fire sends flames through Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters responded to a fire coming through part of the roof of a home on the 3700 block of Greenleaf Road.

Officials said 2nd Shift crews responded at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found moderate smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control. No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.