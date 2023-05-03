SkyView
Fire sends flames through Columbia home

Firefighters said the fire was coming through part of the roof of a home on the 3700 block of...
Firefighters said the fire was coming through part of the roof of a home on the 3700 block of Greenleaf Road.(Columbia Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters responded to a fire coming through part of the roof of a home on the 3700 block of Greenleaf Road.

Officials said 2nd Shift crews responded at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday where they found moderate smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control. No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to officials.

