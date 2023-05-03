Dedicated Senior Medical Center comes to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dedicated Senior Medical Center opened a location in the Midlands Wednesday morning.

The event featured the center’s “VIP” patient Lecie Worthy, to help celebrate the opening.

“I like everyone here,” said the Saluda native.

The center is located at 5900 N. Main Street in Columbia.

State Representative Christopher R. “Chris” Hart, South Carolina and Councilwoman Yvonne McBridge were among the speakers during the opening of the center.

Officials said the new center will provide affordable primary care with “VIP service to thousands of underserved seniors” in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.