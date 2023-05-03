SkyView
Dawndy Mercer Plank sits down with 2024 Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, more recently the former ambassador to the United Nations, visited the WIS TV studio
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, more recently the former ambassador to the United Nations, visited the WIS TV studio today for a one-on-one sit-down interview with Dawndy Mercer Plank. The Palmetto State is the home base for the presidential candidate.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

