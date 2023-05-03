SkyView
Cornelius police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.
Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, turned himself into detectives on May 2.
Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, turned himself into detectives on May 2.(Source: York County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A Cornelius police officer has been arrested for sexual conduct with a minor, York County authorities announced.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, of Charlotte, turned himself in to detectives on May 2.

He is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, first-degree assault and battery, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said.

The alleged incidents happened at Lee’s home in Fort Mill, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Lee was previously taken into custody on April 30 in Charlotte due to the York County charges but was later released on a fugitive bond.

He subsequently turned himself in to the York County Sheriff’s Office for the outstanding charges and was booked into the York County Detention Center, a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Lee was placed on administrative leave, and Cornelius Police have launched an internal investigation.

Cornelius Police said he submitted his resignation on Friday, April 28, which took effect immediately.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

