Columbia police investigation leads to guns seized and three arrests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports an investigation led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of guns.

Officers concluded three men were carrying firearms and were not allowed to have a gun on them, and two had narcotics charges. Officers then arrested the three men.

Officers added another gun was seized in an ongoing shooting case.

