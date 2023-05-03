SkyView
BBB issues warning for phishing scam disguised as Camp Lejeune class action case

Scammers are taking advantage of the exposure the case is getting
By Caresse Jackman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - The Better Business Bureau has released an alert for phishing schemes based on the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit.

Keidra O’Neal received one of the fake emails that said she was eligible for compensation, despite never serving in the military or living at the military base.

“They were saying I won money out of a settlement and that I was included in a class action lawsuit and I’m like ‘how was my name being pulled in a class action lawsuit?’” O’Neal said. “Like, it was ridiculous.”

O’Neal reported the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

BBB spokesperson Josh Planos explained fraudsters will often leverage legitimate operations, such as the Camp Lejeune case, and weaponize them.

Planos said oftentimes the emails will contain a link that downloads malware onto your device or direct you to a website that asks for personal information or money.

He added that if you served in the Marines at Camp Lejeune during a certain time period, you could be eligible for compensation.

Planos shared several tips on how to find out if you qualify to receive compensation and avoid scams:

If you are eligible to be a member of a class action suit, always apply through the official channel

For the Camp Lejeune class action case, the official channel is va.gov/camplejeune

Settlements take time, so any offer of a quick payout is likely a scam

Be wary of any unsolicited communication before you move forward

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has additional information on Camp Lejeune water contamination here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

