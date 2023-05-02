SkyView
Wounded veteran in Lexington receives new house from Helping a Hero

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A wounded war hero in Lexington received the keys to a new house on Tuesday.

SPC Shaun Robey joined the Army in 2006 and deployed to Iraq with the 3rd Infantry Division.

On July 24, 2007, an IED took out the truck he was in, leaving him with a crushed right foot and an amputated left leg.

He received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Robey — who is married with three kids — was nominated by his best friend to Helping a Hero by SGT Joe Bartel, who also lost his leg in the same blast. The non-profit provides specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, developers and communities.

Robey’s home was built by Stanley Martin and Bass Pro Shops.

