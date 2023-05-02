Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Police are releasing more details from a Friday night crash that killed a newlywed bride and seriously injured her husband and two others.

The crash happened Friday at approximately 10 p.m. when a vehicle rear-ended a golf cart in the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue, Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said.

The person killed in the crash, Samantha Miller, had just gotten married earlier in the evening he said. The occupants of the golf cart were taking the newlywed couple back to their rental home when they were struck.

An affidavit states responding officers found a large crash scene with the golf cart on its side against a grey Toyota Camry and multiple victims around the crash site.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was arrested and identified by police as Jamie Komoroski. Gilreath said the vehicle she was driving was traveling at a speed of 65 mph when it struck the golf cart. Komoroski is charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

The affidavit states officers could smell alcohol on Komoroski’s breath and person. Komoroski told officers she had a beer and a drink with tequila about an hour before the crash, the affidavit states.

A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others hospitalized. (Charleston County Jail)

When asked how she felt on a scale of one to ten with one being completely sober and ten being the most impaired she responded that she was at an eight, the affidavit states.

Komoroski was then asked to complete a field sobriety test which was refused, the affidavit states. She was noted to be unsteady on her feet and uncooperative on the scene before being transported, the affidavit states.

After refusing a breath sample, Komoroski was taken to MUSC for blood samples that were sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for testing.

GoFundMe page tops $400,000

A GoFundMe page states it was created by the mother of the groom and listed a goal of $100,000 to help pay for Samantha’s burial and medical costs for Aric and his family.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Annette Hutchinson wrote on the page. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

Donations to the page are continuing to pour in with donations going past the $459,000 mark as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.