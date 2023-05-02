SkyView
West Columbia Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

Dunkin' Donut's new location is having its grand opening.(dunkin' donut)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow the first 100 customers will get free coffee for a year from Dunkin’ Donuts.

The company announced that it is celebrating the grand opening of its West Columbia store at 2223 Augusta Road on Tuesday, May 2.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. guests are invited to win free giveaways through the Dunkin’ prize wheel and enjoy a special appearance from Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy.

At 10:00 a.m. the store will have an official ribbon cutting.

After the ribbon cutting a $3,000 grant check will be presented to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

