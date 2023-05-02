Welvista Stakes: How Welvista is advancing wellness for our state’s most vulnerable

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Free medications to the adult uninsured of South Carolina, dental services to children, a lifeline for those in need. Welvista is a nonprofit that helps uninsured and underserved South Carolinians gain access to essential health services while reducing the long-term costs of health care that result when a condition goes untreated. It was founded in 1991 and offers one of the largest mail-order pharmacies in the nation.

Joanna Weitzel is the Director of Philanthropy at Welvista. This Saturday, the organization is holding a fundraiser, Welvista Stakes, at a beautiful horse farm for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. She joined Soda City Live to encourage the community to attend.

Welvista is one of the largest mail-order pharmacies in the nation. The organization partners with nine pharmaceutical companies that donate brand name medications to provide free prescription medications for the uninsured. By providing a single point of access to over 170 medications that treat chronic illnesses, Welvista bridges a tremendous gap in prescription assistance to support hope and wellness in South Carolina.

In 2021, Welvista filled 263,391 free prescriptions in the treatment of chronic disease for 20,683 patients. Since 2001, the children’s dental program has provided over 120,200 fillings and sealants to more than 23,000 young students across 28 schools in high-need districts.

The Welvista Stakes is this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at beautiful Oakbrook Farm. That’s at 449 Dover Drive in the Fairfield County town of Ridgeway. Tickets are $150. Be dressed to impress in your best Derby attire.

Go to https://www.welvista.org/event/welvista-stakes-2023/ to purchase your ticket.

