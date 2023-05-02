SkyView
South Carolina moms gather at State House, urge lawmakers to crack down on fentanyl

By Mary Green
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Moms from across South Carolina gathered at the State House Tuesday to urge lawmakers to crack down on fentanyl before their legislative session ends next week.

They were surrounded by photos and mementos from their children and loved ones who died from the drug.

Leaders in the House and Senate said this is one of their top priorities for this year.

Both chambers already passed bills to make fentanyl trafficking illegal in the Palmetto State, but they haven’t gotten a bill to the governor yet.

“We constantly have to be here and beg you to make laws happen in South Carolina to save lives,” Kat Orr from Charleston said. “Our kids are already gone. We’re trying to save the next mom from the heartache. We’re trying to save the next child.”

DHEC says fentanyl deaths in South Carolina are rising at an alarming rate. Data shows drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased more than 35% from 2020 to 2021.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

