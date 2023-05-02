SkyView
Soda City Live: Try a taste of Panul’ at annual Taste of Black Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fourteenth annual Taste of Black Columbia is coming up next Friday at the SC State Museum.

One of the chefs featured at the expo Ulonda Williams of Pansul’ joined WIS’ Greg Adaline in the Soda City Live Kitchen.

Click here to find out more about Chef Ulonda Williams.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

