Soda City Live: Supporting local nonprofits during Midlands Gives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, May 2 is the start of Midlands Gives, the event brings the region together as one community to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits.

In addition to being a year-round resource for donors across the Midlands, the initiative amplifies donations during an annual 18-hour online giving challenge on the first Tuesday of May.

Vice President of Community Investment with Central Carolina Community Foundation Erin Johnson joined us in the Soda City studio.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.