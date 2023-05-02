SkyView
Search continues for Meadowlake Park shooters

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) say a pop-up high school party ended in a hail of gunfire at Meadowlake Park on Saturday morning.

Sheriff Leon Lott said 11 people were injured while three remain in serious condition. Investigators said nine people were struck by gunfire while two were injured from the chaos that ensued.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Lott said upwards of 200 high school students from across the Midlands gathered at the Richland County park late Friday night.

Sheriff Lott said Meadowlake Park is not where the party started, but certainly where it ended after multiple shooters opened fire on the crowd indiscriminately.

Moments before the catastrophe, investigators cite more than one person wearing a mask and sneaking around the High Velocity Volleyball Club within the park.

A spokesperson for RCSD told WIS they’re reviewing all surveillance video that exists from the area of the crime, but did not comment on whether cameras within the park were operational during the shooting.

We spoke with an employee of the Richland County Recreation Commission who said every camera on the High Velocity Volleyball Club was active and recording over the weekend. WIS counted at least seven surveillance cameras pointed in various directions.

Moments after the shooting, two teenagers with prior convictions threw a gun from their car and fled the scene. They were apprehended after a vehicle pursuit and released on bond the following day.

Neither teenager has been charged in connection to Saturday morning’s shooting.

“This investigation is continuing. We’ve got a big team of investigators from the sheriff’s department, that this is a priority. We’re going to make sure we get this cleared up as fast as we can. It’s tragic what happened. It’s something that we see across America. And it’s here, right here in Richland County. It happened. But we’re going to put a stop to it. I guarantee you that. We’re going to put a stop to it,” said Sheriff Lott during his press conference.

Monday morning, Jack Logan with Put Down The Gun Down Now Young People Organization gave away 52 free gunlocks at Meadowlake Park. Logan, a registered nurse, said 11 middle school students signed a pledge to avoid weapons.

RCSD is asking anyone with information to call their department or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.

