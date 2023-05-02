Richland School District Two Board of Trustees responds to Ridge View High School stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees responded to a stabbing at Ridge View High School.

They released a statement that said:

The Board and District Administration are very concerned about this incident. Together, we constantly strive to ensure our schools are a place where our children can feel safe. Because a lawsuit has been filed as the result of this incident, we have been advised by legal counsel that we should limit our comments at this time. We can say, however, that we intend to thoroughly review all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter to determine how we can improve.

The stabbing happened on April 25 around 10 a.m. at the school located along Hardscrabble Road in northeast Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said the situation started when a fight broke out among teenagers inside the school.

The 16-year-old male victim was stabbed multiple times with a knife in the upper body and then taken to a hospital for treatment, according to RCSD.

Tony Abrams, 17, is charged as an adult for attempted murder.

Abrams ran after the stabbing and deputies took him into custody a couple of hours later after searching the surrounding area.

The family of the student who was stabbed is suing Richland School District Two and the Abrams’ parent.

