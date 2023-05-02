R2 school board hires same firm former superintendent works for, currently looking for new superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two school board is using a search firm to find its next superintendent.

The district is using McPherson & Jacobson LLC, the Omaha, Nebraska company to help with finding a new superintendent by July 1, 2023.

Coincidentally the district’s last superintendent Dr. Baron Davis is listed as a consultant for the firm.

Joe Trapp, Richland School District Two School Board Member says “One of the presentations we received, it had a list of consultants that work for the company, and there were no consultants from South Carolina at that time. The three consultants that we will be working with us are from, one is from North Carolina, one is from Georgia, and one is from Missouri. I believe Friday they said they hired somebody from South Carolina. A consultant that will not be working on this search.”

Dr. Davis became the superintendent of Richland School District Two in 2017 before deciding to resign from the position.

He and the board made a mutual agreement in January for him to step down from his job title in the district.

As part of his stepping down from the position, he received a six hundred and fifteen thousand dollar settlement.

School board members say Dr. Davis was not with the firm when they hired them last week.

