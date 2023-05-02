SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police investigating shots fired near MUSC

MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials say no injuries were reported and there's no threat to campus.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s Public Safety Department is investigating after receiving several reports of shots fired.

Public Safety officials responded to the K lot behind the Ashley River Tower.

MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine says it appears the incident was isolated to the area.

Law enforcement is working with witnesses and looking at surveillance video, Woolwine said.

Officials say the incident was isolated to the first floor of the McClennan Banks garage and there is no threat to campus.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price