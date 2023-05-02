SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Over a thousand high school seniors attend South Carolina College and Career Day Decision

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than a thousand high school seniors around the state were at the state house Tuesday for South Carolina College and Career Day Decision.

This event is mirrored after National Signing day. Students who are taking charge of their futures by committing to college or university enrollment, beginning a vocational or training program, joining the military, or entering the workforce are recognized and applauded.

It started with a march down Columbia’s Main Street and ended with a celebration on the state house steps.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

Election Day underway for special election in town of Lexington.
Election Day underway for special election in town of Lexington
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
Over a thousand high school seniors attend South Carolina College and Career Day Decision
Over a thousand high school seniors attend South Carolina College and Career Day Decision
MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
Police investigating shots fired near MUSC