Over a thousand high school seniors attend South Carolina College and Career Day Decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than a thousand high school seniors around the state were at the state house Tuesday for South Carolina College and Career Day Decision.

This event is mirrored after National Signing day. Students who are taking charge of their futures by committing to college or university enrollment, beginning a vocational or training program, joining the military, or entering the workforce are recognized and applauded.

It started with a march down Columbia’s Main Street and ended with a celebration on the state house steps.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.