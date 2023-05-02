SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry High School administration threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms in confusing messages to students

The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial toilet paper rolls.(Hawaii News Now)
By Maggie Brown
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry High School’s assistant principal warned students and staff on Tuesday afternoon that students would no longer have toilet paper when they went to the bathroom.

Starting on Wednesday, students would have to go to the front office to pick up their toilet paper, the message said.

“Administration has decided to take the toilet tissue out of the restrooms for the remainder of the school year,” an email from Assistant Principal Cornelius Cromer said.

This was because students were flushing entire rolls of toilet paper down the toilet, clogging the school’s sewer system, Cromer’s message said.

Only a few hours after Cromer sent his message, WIS-TV received what was described as a “correction” from Carson Ware, chief human resources officer, that said students would not have their toilet paper access revoked.

“The message was sent in an attempt to deter the misuse of paper products throughout the restrooms in our school,” Ware said. “We have not removed the toilet tissue from the restrooms.”

That same message was sent to students and staff by Principal Brandon Ross before the end of day on Tuesday.

WIS-TV has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Education to see if they are investigating the matter and is waiting to hear back.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy conditions continue, cool temps too
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” the Palmetto State after announcing new tour dates on...
Jonas Brothers set to perform at Colonial Life Arena