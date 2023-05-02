Lexington County Woman convicted of 2018 murder and armed robbery

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The 11th Soliticitor’s Office announced a Lexington County woman has been convicted for her role in a 2018 crime that left a man dead.

Representatives with the office say 31-year-old Morgan Dayle Carr was convicted by a Lexington County jury last week for setting up the murder and armed robbery of Robert William All, Jr.

Charlie Don Robinson, III, a codefendant, received a 40-year sentence following his guilty pleas to murder in 2019 added representatives.

Court evidence proved on July 11, 2018, Carr, Robinson, and another codefendant stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the victim, Robert All, after murdering him said officials. The car was a rental borrowed from a friend officials added.

Representatives say during the time of the shooting, Carr and Robinson were dating, however, Carr and Robert were previously in a relationship and Robert and Robinson were mutual friends because of Carr.

According to the evidence, on the day of the shooting, Carr invited Robert to her home, when Robert was about to leave, Robinson asked Robert for a ride and they eventually ended up on Toole Smith Road in the Swansea area of Lexington County.

Officials said Robinson then ordered Robert out of the car at gunpoint after striking him in the head while making demands for the car.

Robert and Robinson then got out of the car, and that is when Robinson shot Robert in the back, he shot Robert three more times after that, with the fatal gunshot wound hitting Robert in the back of the head say officials.

Court documents showed due to his injuries and blood, Robert’s face was unrecognizable and the only way he was identified was by his tattoos.

Court officials say during the trial, evidence, and testimony showed Carr set it all up. Carr, Robinson, and a third codefendant drove to Toole Smith Road that night to retrieve a van that belonged to Carr’s mother. Documents showed the van was used as collateral for drugs and the drug dealer was not going to return the van because the debt was not paid yet.

During the night of the crime, when residents heard gunshots, they testified they saw more than one person out of the car moving in front of the headlights of the vehicle.

Officials said after Robinson shot Robert, he turned over Robert’s body and went through Robert’s pockets removing the key fob for the car. Officials added Robert’s wallet and cell phone were not found on him.

Evidence showed Carr and Robinson still had the key fob for the stolen Altima.

During the trial, a witness testified that the day before the shooting, Carr and Robinson were overheard discussing stealing the car. The witness said Carr was heard telling Robinson that she wanted to see Robert hurt as she injected Robinson with a mixture of drugs during this conversation.

Text messages sent by Carr revealed her intention to steal from Robert and her multiple lies to the police were also introduced as well.

Carr first told police she was home and did not know what happened, however, during a search of Carr’s home, Robert’s stolen driver’s license was found face down in a tool chest.

Prosecutors argued to the jury that Robinson may have shot Robert but it was Carr who set everything in motion.

Prosecutors further argued that Robert’s death was a robbery gone bad or that Robinson did exactly what Carr wanted him to do.

Chief Administrative Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV, presided over the week-long trial and sentenced Carr to forty 40 years in prison for the murder and 30 years for the armed robbery to be served concurrently.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller, Senior Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair, and Assistant Solicitor Dante Esposito handled the trial of this case. The investigation was conducted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.