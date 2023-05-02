Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour is coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart is bringing his ‘Reality Check,’ tour to the Palmetto State capital city this summer.

Kevin Hart Nation officials said on June 6 at 7:00 p.m., the What Now actor will be performing live at the Township Auditorium.

The LOL Network creator’s 2022 tour was one of the highest-grossing comedy tours of the year according to Pollstar.

Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

You can purchase presale tickets on May 3rd at 10 a.m. with the code: COMEDY while General sales will start on May 5, at 10 am on KevinHartNation.com and Ticketmaster.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.