Jonas Brothers set to perform at Colonial Life Arena

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” the Palmetto State after announcing new tour dates on Tuesday.

The boy band will perform at the Colonial Life Area on October 10.

Ticket presales begin May 9 at 10 a.m.

