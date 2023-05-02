SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Has it been raining every weekend? Short answer: YES

Weekend have been wet in the Midlands so far for 2023
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you noticed our wet weekends lately? We have had rain for most weekends so far this year!

wis
wis(WIS)

It has been wet this year so far, in fact, our surplus for the Columbia Metro Airport for 2023 is 5.67″!

wis
wis(WIS)

But have you noticed we’ve seen rain for most of our weekends this year? For Columbia, we have seen 12 wet weekends out of 17!

The past 2 months have been above average as well.

wis
wis(WIS)

For the Midlands, we’ve had rain for the last 10 consecutive weekends. This includes Sumter and Orangeburg recording stations. Get this! We are expecting some rain chances for this weekend with a 40% chance Saturday and 20% chance for Sunday, the first weekend of May.

Here’s a list of our wet weekends:

April 29-30: 1.3″

April 22-23: 0.0″ CAE but 0.23″ in Sumter and 0.01″ in Orangeburg

April 15-16: 0.01″

April 8-9: 2.11″

April 1-2: 0.22″

March 25-26: 1.83″

March 18-19: 0.05″

March 10-11: 0.63″

March 4-5: 0.0 at CAE but 0.01″ in Orangeburg

February 25-26: 0.27″

February 18-19: 0.0″

February 11-12: 2.31″

February 4-5: 0.0″

January 28-29: 0.38″

January 21-22: 2.42″

January 14-15: 0.0″

January 7-8: Trace

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy conditions continue, cool temps too
Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low-mid 70s with gusts up to 30-35mph.
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 5/2/23
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather