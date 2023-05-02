Has it been raining every weekend? Short answer: YES

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you noticed our wet weekends lately? We have had rain for most weekends so far this year!

wis (WIS)

It has been wet this year so far, in fact, our surplus for the Columbia Metro Airport for 2023 is 5.67″!

wis (WIS)

But have you noticed we’ve seen rain for most of our weekends this year? For Columbia, we have seen 12 wet weekends out of 17!

The past 2 months have been above average as well.

wis (WIS)

For the Midlands, we’ve had rain for the last 10 consecutive weekends. This includes Sumter and Orangeburg recording stations. Get this! We are expecting some rain chances for this weekend with a 40% chance Saturday and 20% chance for Sunday, the first weekend of May.

Here’s a list of our wet weekends:

April 29-30: 1.3″

April 22-23: 0.0″ CAE but 0.23″ in Sumter and 0.01″ in Orangeburg

April 15-16: 0.01″

April 8-9: 2.11″

April 1-2: 0.22″

March 25-26: 1.83″

March 18-19: 0.05″

March 10-11: 0.63″

March 4-5: 0.0 at CAE but 0.01″ in Orangeburg

February 25-26: 0.27″

February 18-19: 0.0″

February 11-12: 2.31″

February 4-5: 0.0″

January 28-29: 0.38″

January 21-22: 2.42″

January 14-15: 0.0″

January 7-8: Trace

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.