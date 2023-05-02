FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions remain with a windy afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine remains for the Midlands, but highs only increase into the 70s with breezy p.m. winds.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Winds stay breezy this afternoon with max gusts up to 35 mph.

A Lake Wind Advisory stays in effect until tonight at 11 pm.

Temperatures will stay below average for much of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday looks to start a brief warming trend with potential highs back to 75-76 degrees.

Isolated showers look to move back into the Midlands into Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! Sunny & windy conditions continue for our Tuesday with most highs in the lower-mid 70s, and gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies will remain in place all the way through Thursday as high pressure holds up for us.

Winds finally start to die down on Wednesday, but it will still be on the cooler, with highs only around 71-72 degrees. Not to mention some lows in the low-mid 40s!

We warm up slightly for Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs back into the mid and upper 70s respectively. Thursday morning could see lows in the low 40s.

The next chance for isolated showers looks to arrive into Saturday morning, following increasing Friday clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy into the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 70s with wind gusts again up to 30-35mph this afternoon.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with a breeze out of the NW. Highs only around 71-72 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds into the day. Highs to the upper 70s.

Saturday: Isolated showers with some breaks of sun. Highs in the mid-70s.

