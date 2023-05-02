SkyView
Election Day underway for special election in town of Lexington

It’s Election Day for a special election in the town of Lexington after Councilman Steve Baker resigned in February.(WPTA)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Election Day for a special election in the town of Lexington after Councilman Steve Baker resigned in February.

Lexington County director of registration and elections said residents who live in city limits can vote in this election.

These are the following candidates running for the position.

Early voting ran April 17 through April 28.

