Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction worker has died after falling at the Bryan County megasite over the weekend.

The county’s deputy coroner said the fall happened Saturday morning at what will be the paint shop at Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant.

The 35-year-old male died after suffering a 60-foot fall, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials have not released the construction worker’s name.

OSHA is investigating.

Below is a statement from Hyundai Motor Group:

“Hyundai Motor Group is deeply saddened that a subcontractor died on April 29, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident at the construction site of its Metaplant America manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia. The safety and security of everyone in our facility and at the construction site is our highest priority and we have full commitment to following Occupational Industrial Safety and Health policies.

The individual fell from a three-story paint shop structure. Initial information indicates the individual’s safety harness lanyard failed. Together with the contractor and the relevant authorities, we are fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur.

We express our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and coworkers.”

