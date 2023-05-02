SkyView
Clarendon County town gets over $21 million in grants for water and sewer improvements

By Nick Neville
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - More than $21 million in grant money is going to a small Clarendon County town for water and sewer improvements.

The investment is funded by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Program and Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan appropriated by the General Assembly.

The areas of Goat Island, Sigfield, North Shore, and Foxboro will receive 90% of the funds.

Goat Island — which sits along Lake Marion and is about nine miles from downtown Summerton — has been plagued by water issues for years.

Summerton’s mayor, Tony Junious, said contaminated water has caused problems for the people who live there and in the surrounding areas.

In 2021, people who live on Goat Island were on a boil water advisory for several months, with some saying they got sick after drinking the water.

Goat Island is an unincorporated area of Clarendon County, but the town of Summerton runs its sewer and water systems.

Currently, Goat Island, Sigfield, North Shore, and Foxboro have four separate water systems. Summerton officials hope to create one new centralized system with this funding — which Junious touted as the largest grant the town has ever received.

“When thinking about the issue, grateful finally able to fix those issues, not patch the issues, but fix the issues to where they’re able to get good quality water and sewer in the area,” Junious said.

Junious also said the town council will continue having meetings to discuss the next step for how to use the money. He hopes to have that new water system in place in about a year.

