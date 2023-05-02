Clarendon County deputies searching for runaway teenager

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon deputies are searching for runaway teenager Jareon Jackson.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson was last seen at the Turbeville Children’s Home around 9:30 p.m. on May 1, 2023. Authorities say he previously ran away on April 28 and 29.

Jackson was last seen wearing a black shirt when he left and he may be riding a bicycle.

Deputies said Jackson is in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services and had been placed in a children’s home.

Jackson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, if you make contact with him, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division.

