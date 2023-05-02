SkyView
City of Columbia announces first Touch-A-Truck event

The City of Columbia announced its first public Touch-A-Truck event.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced its first public Touch-A-Truck event.

Various departments will have their vehicles on display for the public on Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the 1700 Block of Main Street.

Some of the city’s largest trucks and heavy equipment will come from Columbia Police Department, Columbia-Richland Fire Department, Columbia Water, Parking Services and Parks and Recreation.

There will also be demonstrations, including one from a backhoe.

The event is free and people are encouraged to bring their children for activities, games, and more.

