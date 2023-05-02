Chief Justice orders magistrate and municipal judges to train on bonds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judges across the state have been ordered to get more training.

On Monday, the S.C. Supreme Court published online an April 27 order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty requiring municipal and magistrate judges to get training on setting bonds.

Beatty ordered the training to be in-person at the Judicial Education Center located next to the State Supreme Court and organized by the South Carolina Court Administration.

The only detail about the training was:

At least a portion of the training program must be devoted to instruction regarding setting bond in criminal cases.

WIS reached out to the spokesperson for the judicial branch for insight into the timing of the training and the rationale behind the order. The spokesperson has not yet responded but Beatty’s decision is not in a vacuum.

This spring state lawmakers in both chambers passed bills which would crack down on alleged offenders if they’re arrested while out on bond. A version approved by both chambers is yet to reach the governor’s desk.

Over the last year, the Midlands has seen a series of high-profile and violent incidents involving people out on bond.

The most recent is the April 29 mass shooting at Meadowlake Park in Richland County. Richland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teens in the aftermath of the shooting and charged both of them with unlawful carrying of a gun among other charges. It’s unclear if they pulled the trigger during the incident.

One of the teens was out on bond for different charges and both were out of jail by the time Sheriff Leon Lott gave a news conference on Sunday.

Lott has been an outspoken critic of what he describes as the “catch and release” bond system.

“I am sick and tired of having to stand up here at a press conference and talk about that. The focus should be right now catching everybody involved in it. We’ve got two that were involved, we know they’re there. They ran. They have a gun. Where are they that? They’re back out. They’re back out. That is a huge crack in our criminal justice system that’s got to be filled in and stopped,” Lott said.

Lott urged lawmakers to pass a version of the bond reform bills they are working on.

WIS reached out to the state bar for a comment on the training and the state bar made defense attorney Alex Postic available.

Postic questioned the criticism of judges and stressed the rights of the accused.

“A judge setting that bond does not have the benefit of looking into the future and knowing what that person’s going to do. So they’re only setting the bond based on whether they’re a flight risk or threat to society. Now, threat to society they can base on the charges but it’s not a trial so those are just allegations at that point,” he said.

“We’re not living in a totalitarian state. You can’t house somebody away just because they’ve been accused of a crime. They have due process rights.”

The Treasurer for the S.C. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Ally Benevento said the association welcomes the idea of training for the judges.

“Training, refreshing training and reminding these judges and empowering them to follow the law to follow the statute in carrying out their duties in setting bonds is always a good thing,” she said.

It’s unclear when the training will take place.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.