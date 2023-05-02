Awareness: The past and present history of Black Equestrians

Meet Sir Blocker, the owner and founder of Blocker Dude Ranch on Piney Woods Road in Columbia. Awareness host, Billie Jean Shaw visits the ranch and learns more

For generations, cowboys have been synonymous with American identity but when it comes to the Western culture, history often ignores African American cowboys. Historians estimate that one in four cowboys helped settle the United States. This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw introduces you to a Black-owned horse ranch in Columbia who working to revive the history of black horse owners.

Meet Sir Blocker, the owner and founder of Blocker Dude Ranch on Piney Woods Road in Columbia. Awareness host, Billie Jean Shaw visits the ranch and learns more about what motivated Sir Blocker to open a ranch after years of being a photographer.

Sir Blocker and Billie Jean Shaw continues their conversation about the importance of minority owned horse ranches and the purpose of Blocker Dude Ranch located in the Harbinson Community in Columbia.

Thank you for tuning into Awareness to connect with Blocker Dude Ranch, follow their Facebook page.

