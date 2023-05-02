Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in prison

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put back in prison after he posted bond on Saturday night.

Ty’Quan Kelly, 18, was out of detention on multiple surety bonds when he was arrested by deputies Saturday morning driving away from Meadowlake park after nine people were shot and two were injured in the aftermath.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed an emergency motion on Monday to have Kelly’s bonds revoked.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said on Sunday during a press conference that Kelly and Miquise Fulwiley, 19, were seen dumping a weapon from a car while speeding away from the scene with headlights off.

It’s unclear at this time if that weapon was the one used in the shooting, according to the sheriff.

Kelly was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center early Saturday morning, had a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Saturday, and was released that morning from prison.

He was given a $10,000 surety bond that morning, even though he was already given a $50,000 bond after being arrested on April 16.

An arrest warrant from that date alleges he held a pistol up to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her while she called 911 asking for help. When deputies arrived, they searched Kelly’s home and found a modified automatic gun buried under his clothes.

Before that, Kelly was arrested on March 1 after being seen leaving a “known drug house,” deputies said in an arrest warrant. Deputies stopped Kelly in his vehicle and found he had a gun and marijuana in his vehicle, the warrant said. After being arrested and taken to the detention center, Kelly was given a $2,500 bond.

The sheriff’s department has not charged Kelly or Fulwiley with anything connecting them to directly the Meadowlake mass shooting.

Kelly has an emergency bond revocation hearing at 2 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

