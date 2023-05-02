Attorney General Alan Wilson, and 25 other attorneys general call for Alzheimer’s prevention drug to be covered by Medicare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 25 other attorneys general to urge the Biden Administration coverage for a drug that delays the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) read the letter.

The attorneys general have asked to provide full and unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s Disease, that are consistent with the decades-long practice of covering FDA-approved prescription drugs for Medicare Beneficiaries.

“This is a bipartisan effort because approving this drug is a win-win,” Attorney General Wilson said. “It helps patients, but it also saves taxpayers money by reducing the costs to Medicare of treating Alzheimer’s.”

In the letter, the attorneys general stated the FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed against amyloid to help Alzheimer’s patients.

“This decision creates a barrier to care for older Americans, especially individuals living in rural and underserved areas that are unlikely to be served by institutions administering clinical trials,” states the letter.

The full letter can be read here.

In addition to Attorney General Wilson, the request includes attorneys general from Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

