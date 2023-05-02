$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Town Council has started to take steps to approve a destination resort community at Lake Murray.

Officials said private developers are expected to invest more than $733 million into the project.

“One of the Town Council’s goals set forth in the original Vision Plan created in 2012 was to create an iconic presence on Lake Murray and with this project we accomplish that,” said Mayor Steve MacDougall.

“This is going to create a one-of-a-kind destination on the lake and I want to thank everyone involved in getting things to this point. To say we are excited would be an understatement,” said MacDougall.

Officials said the current property, known as Smallwood Cover, is located off Beekeeper Court and North Lake Drive. The proposed development includes a marina, hotels, retail space, restaurants, single-family homes, townhomes, and condos.

There will be 5 acres of land donated to the Town of Lexington to build a Regional Conference Center on the property.

The project will be a public/private economic development partnership that will create destination tourism for Lexington County and provide access to the premier lakefront property. When the resort community is completed, it will generate substantial tax revenue and economic benefits for the state and local community officials said.

Also, 400 tourism jobs are expected to be created after the completion of the resort added officials.

