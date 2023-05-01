“You’re a coward,” Richland County Sheriff addresses those involved in prom after party shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sheriff gave new details about the mass shooting on Saturday. 11 people were injured after shots were fired at Meadowlake Park. The Sheriff says people with guns could be seen wearing masks creeping around corners and shooting into a crowd of teens and young adults.

“Shoot girls in the back while they’re running away. You’re a coward.”

A message from Sheriff Leon Lott to those involved in the shooting that injured 11 people.”

“The audio of the shooting is something that would scare you to death. It’s something that you would hear out of Iraq Afghanistan or probably even Ukraine,” said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Leon Lott is referring to audio from a video shot by a party goer, trying to flee from the gunshots.

The sheriff said that multiple people were firing guns and at least one of those weapons an automatic.

“At least 50 rounds were fired,” he said.

W.J. Keenan High School had their prom earlier that night, but the sheriff says students from all over the county were at the party. The sheriff referred to it as a “flash party.”

He says, “We’ve been experiencing this now for about a year and a half. Where it’s put out on social media, everybody shows up at a different location and then you have lots of people show up.”

The sheriff says these parties will have about 100 to 200 kids to show up from schools across the midlands and further. He said Saturday’s party started at an AirBnB then went to another park before ending up at Meadowlake Park.

“And that’s not the problem. The problem is when you have people who are not in school and they show up to cause problems,” he said.

19-year-old Misquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old TyQuan Kelly were both arrested after that shooting. They were seen by deputies trying to drive off from the party while tossing a gun out of the window. Fulwiley was released on a no-cost bond.

“We’re still in the middle of an investigation and our bond court magistrate gives him a personal recognizance bond and just lets him go.” said the sheriff.

Kelly was already out on a 50-thousand-dollar bond on an unlawful carry charge from March. He was given a 10-thousand-dollar bond following the shooting on Saturday.

“Why would someone who’s already out on a 50-thousand-dollar bond and another 250-dollar bond get one even lower at 10-thousand-dollars,” the Sheriff asked. “It’s hard to follow the logic with that.”

The sheriff says Fulwiley and Kelly are both an example of how catch and release puts the entire community at risk.

The sheriff is calling the suspects who were released a “major crack in our justice system”, but he also says to anyone else involved you will be caught.

He says several other arrests are coming but would not go into detail about that part of the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.