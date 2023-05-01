What Richland County’s new fireworks law mean

SkyView
What to know about Richland County's new fireworks law
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - There is a new fireworks ordinance in Richland County that introduced major changes to the County’s fireworks laws.

Officials said the County Council passed the ordinance on March 7, the council wanted to aim to prevent negligence and mitigate loss or injury from the use of fireworks that take effect July 1:

  • Using, discharging, shooting or igniting fireworks or similar explosives in unincorporated parts of Richland County between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. is unlawful and will be considered a violation of the ordinance. Two exceptions apply: On Jan. 1 and July 5, fireworks can be used until 1 a.m. in celebration of New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July.
  • The use of fireworks near schools and churches is restricted. Using or discharging them within 600 feet of a school or church without prior authorization, aside from private property, violates the ordinance.

The County released a public service announcement discussing the changes, “We care about the citizens of Richland County, and we want to ensure safety in the communities we serve while not interfering with anyone’s enjoyment or recreation,” said Derrek Pugh, District 2 County councilman.

The new ordinance makes it unlawful to:

  • Negligently, recklessly or intentionally direct the discharge of fireworks toward a structure, animal or person
  • Intentionally detonate fireworks upon the land of another person without express prior consent
  • Intentionally dump, throw, drop, deposit, discard or otherwise fire onto another’s property without express prior consent
  • Offer for sale or sell fireworks to children younger than 16, unless they are accompanied by a parent
  • Ignite or detonate fireworks within a motor vehicle or discharge them from a vehicle
  • Place or throw an ignited firework into a motor vehicle

Penalties for the violations range from up to $500 for a first offense to as much as $1,000 for a third offense.

In 2021, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 1,500 fireworks-related injuries, and at least nine people died from incidents involving fireworks according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Officials say young adults are injured by fireworks at a disproportionate rate.

