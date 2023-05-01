What to expect at West Columbia’s Art on State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of West Columbia is holding its fifth annual Art on State on Friday.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-200 Blocks of State Street in conjunction with the State Street Art Crawl.

Along with food, race painting, and vendors, there will be music by 20 Ride, America’s #1 Zach Brown Tribute Band, and Marcus Gullen and Reggie Sullivan.

Artist will also be painting live in the street and sidewalk chalk for the kids.

Road closures will happen at State Street from Court Avenue to Spring Street from 12 p.m. to midnight and Center Street from State Street to Shuler Street from 2:30 p.m. to midnight (local traffic only).

Here is the schedule, provided by the City:

Live Music

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM – Marcus Gullen & Reggie Sullivan

8 PM – 9:30 PM – 20 RIDE ~ America’s #1 Zac Brown Tribute Band

Live Mural Art

featuring local artists painting murals on the street & other live demonstrations

• Alicia Leeke

• Autumn Lily Leaphart

• Colleen Dwyer

• Dylan Fouste

• Kristin Holzer

• Shaina Manuel

Demonstrations

• BA Hohman

• Laura Day

• Conal Smith (Blacksmith)

• Free Caricatures - By Kate Batten

Local Food & Beverages for purchase

• Savage Craft Ale Works

• WECO Bottle & Biergarten

• The Hideout in WeCo

• Breakfast at Ruiz

• D’s Wings

• New Brookland Tavern

• State Street Pub

• Haute Dog Lady

• Tacos Oink Oink

• Cox Family BBQ

• Truly Scrumptious Creamery

West Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market - Special Night Edition (in the Interactive Art Park - 425 Meeting Street)

Live Art Demonstrations at the Market

Transportation options are as follows (see map)

The City of West Columbia is holding its fifth annual Art on State Friday. (City of West Columbia)

Parking

Parking video tour

• Carraway Park - 212 Hudson Street

• Free Public Parking Garage - 310 Court Avenue

• Capitol Square - 483 Sunset Boulevard

• Interactive Art Park - 425 Meeting Street

• River District Church – 400 State Street

• The Warehouse – 312 State Street

Meeting Street Artisan Market – 425 Meeting Street

• Uber – Pickup/Drop-Off - $5 Off

• Lyft – Pickup/Drop-Off - $5 Off - ARTONSTATE2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.