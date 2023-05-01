SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC attorney general urges White House to provide Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The office of Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide coverage for a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that has been proven to delay the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Attorney General Wilson composed a letter on April 26, along with 25 other attorneys general, asking CMS to provide full and unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments, consistent with its decades-long practice of covering FDA-approved prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries.

“This is a bipartisan effort because approving this drug is a win-win,” Attorney General Wilson said in a release. “It helps patients, but it also saves taxpayers money by reducing the costs to Medicare of treating Alzheimer’s.”

According to the office, the treatment is FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed against amyloid to help Alzheimer’s patients. Currently, CMS will only cover mAbs when it is administered through clinical trials or other studies.

The letter addressed to CMS states the following: “This decision creates a barrier to care for older Americans, especially individuals living in rural and underserved areas that are unlikely to be served by institutions administering clinical trials.”

The letter includes attorneys general from the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

The full letter can be read here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

Meadowlake Park after early morning Saturday shooting
‘It’s not getting better:’ The path to recovery for those impacted by mass shooting at Columbia park
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash reaches more than twice its goal
Day 5 in the search for Jeriod Price
Day 5 in the search for Jeriod Price
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price
Richland School District Two hires firm to help search for new superintendent
Richland School District Two hires firm to help search for new superintendent