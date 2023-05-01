RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The financial and emotional toll of the ongoing search for Jeriod Price is adding up.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Maj. Maria Yturria confirmed to WIS an estimated $10,800 of taxpayer-funded man-hours have been spent searching for Price since Thursday.

Yturria said that represents nine deputies working 12 hours a day (108 hours per day total).

RCSD is working with SLED and the S.C. Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for SLED told WIS it is not keeping track of its resources spent on the search. SCDC’s estimates were not immediately available.

In a 3-2 decision on April 26, the South Carolina Supreme Court vacated an order which just cut his sentence by 16 years and ordered law enforcement to return Price to prison “immediately”

Price had been serving a 35-year sentence in New Mexico for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr.

On Dec. 30, 2022, former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed the order which had been negotiated by Price’s defense attorney Todd Rutherford and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson.

Price was released in March and news of his release gained publicity in April.

In a press release, Gipson said he never filed a formal motion to bring the case before Manning.

However, Rutherford filed documents with the Supreme Court showing a Dec. 30, 2022 email where Gipson wrote the order would be submitted for Manning’s signature.

Manning signed the order the same day and sealed it. He retired the next day.

Neither Manning nor Gipson has made themselves available to answer WIS’ questions about their decision-making or thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision.

In the April 26 Supreme Court hearing on the issue, Attorney General Alan Wilson openly criticized Gipson.

“The state failed. The state failed. In this process and I understand I’m the chief prosecutor of the state, but the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office failed to meet the statutory obligations under 17-25-65 and to provide a public open hearing, " he said.

The search for Price is now on day five. The victim’s parents Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls have also been outspoken with their frustration and grief with the situation.

“It’s just hard to deal with. We have been so totally hurt by all this. We’re hurt by Jeriod Price’s behavior that seems to be overlooked and now we’re even more so hurt by the justice system. How much more should we have to bear?,” Lillie Smalls said.

“It’s on your mind all day. The questions, the anger, the disappointment. Anything that goes along with it. It’s just terribly upsetting,” Carl Smalls Sr. said.

Price’s defense attorney Todd Rutherford has called for Price to turn himself in.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

